Pontiac — A 22-year-old Pontiac man has been arrested for allegedly luring another man into a trap by promising to sell him a cellphone but robbing him instead, police said.

The robbery happened at about 4:40 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Cadillac near Baldwin and Cesar E. Chavez, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies called to the scene found the 54-year-old victim, who told them he had gone to a residence to buy a cellphone. He said when he arrived, the seller texted him that his uncle would come out of the house to make the transaction, police said.

He told deputies that a man got into his vehicle, placed a pistol to his head and pulled the trigger. The man then took $740 from the victim before exiting the vehicle, officials said.

Deputies went to the home and found a 57-year-old Pontiac man who matched the description the victim gave. Police said the victim later positively identified the man as his attacker, who was arrested.

They also searched the home and found a replica pistol in the basement.

A witness inside the house told deputies a second man was in an abandoned house on the next block, according to authorities.

Deputies entered the vacant house and found three squatters. They told police the man fled before the deputies arrived, officials said. Police continue to search for that man.

