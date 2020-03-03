Troy — Police said a 29-year-old man was arrested last weekend for drunken driving with a 4-year-old child in his car.

Officers were called around midnight Saturday to northbound Interstate 75 at the Rochester exit ramp about a vehicle driving on a closed section of the freeway.

Construction workers had directed the driver of a 2009 Jeep Compass off the closed freeway.

Officers approached the vehicle and spoke with the driver. The Auburn Hills man admitted to officers he did not have a valid driver's license.

Police also saw a small child asleep in the back seat. The child was not in a car seat and not wearing a seat belt.

An officer detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the car and the odor of alcohol emanating from the driver. He asked the driver to perform several sobriety tests, at which he did poorly, according to authorities.

The driver submitted to a breath test and it said his blood alcohol level was .16 percent. Under state law, anyone with a blood alcohol level of .08 or higher is considered legally drunk.

Police said officers arrested the driver and the child was taken to the police station before being turned over to his grandmother.

