Troy — The Fire Department is warning residents to have their chimneys inspected, including "completely dismantling the chimney and fire box" after a fire in a home on Bristol Drive in January.

The department urged residents with a metal "triple wall" chimney system not to use their fire places until the chimney and cap are inspected and cleaned.

"If you have this type of chimney, we recommend that your chimney be properly disassembled, thoroughly cleaned and properly reassembled with adequate screening placed around the chimney cap," the department said in a news release Wednesday. "A simple cleaning and visual inspection is not adequate for this triple wall chimney assembly."

Troy firefighters responded to an early Monday morning blaze at a condominium near Interstate 75 and West Wattles Road. (Photo: Troy Fire Department)

The origin of the fire on the 4000 block of Bristol Drive was determined to have started in the chimney and spread to the walls, roof and attic after an investigation by the department and insurance company.

Investigators learned that the chimney unit with a metal triple wall system was installed in the home in the 1970s. The system was designed to allow air flow between two layers of pipe in order to cool heat and gases "flowing up through the inner flue of the chimney," according to a release by the department.

"Over the years, debris such as bird nesting material and insulation may have gotten into one of the cooling pipes and prevented air from properly circulating, causing heat to build up," it said.

The homeowner told investigators that he had a chimney inspection done four days before the fire in his home on Jan. 12. The Fire Department said that after inspecting several triple wall system chimneys and talking with chimney installers and cleaners, "we have determined that it is unlikely that a cleaning and inspection that is done without completely dismantling the chimney and fire box will guarantee the air flow pipes around the flue are clear of debris."

Converting the fireplace to gas and using gas logs is "also not a guarantee that a fire would not start," the department said.

Several fires in Troy in the 1990s involved the "Majestic brand metal double and triple wall chimneys in simulated brick exterior enclosures," the department said. The department said fires had been reported in homes with similar chimney systems in the subdivisions of Cypress Gardens, Lansdowne, Windmill Point and Tallman Street.

"It was determined that the builder constructing homes in the 1970s used this particular model in most of those homes," it said.

The department did not recommend specific chimney contractors to perform inspections but suggested homeowners seek out qualified chimney contractors who are licensed and insured and explain the department's recommendation.

"They should be able to tell you whether or not they can perform the work," it said.

