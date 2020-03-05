Bloomfield Township — In a generous act of kindness, money found on the street six months ago has been gifted to a fund honoring a fallen Bloomfield Township police officer.

Police said on Aug. 29, a resident walked into the police station with a bank envelope he found lying on the street containing $700. There was no identification on the envelope.

After six months, when no one had come forward to claim the cash, the money was returned to the resident who found it.

In what police described as an "unbelievably giving gesture," the person instead donated the $700 plus $300 of his own money to the Gary Davis Scholarship Fund at the Oakland Police Academy.

Davis, a 12-year veteran of the department was killed in May 2004 by a drunken driver who slammed into his patrol car on Interstate 75. Davis, 36, was on duty and was transporting another drunken driver to the police station at the time of the crash.

