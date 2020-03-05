Sheriff: Joslyn near Lenox in Pontiac closed due to injury accident
Pontiac — Joslyn Avenue between Lenox and Raskob is closed because of a serious injury accident, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.
Motorists are urged to use an alternate rout.
