Lake Orion — Rabies was confirmed in a skunk in Oakland County, according to health department officials.

Since 2019, the total number of animals found with rabies in Oakland County is 18 — one cat, four bats and 13 skunks, including the most recent case in Lake Orion.

County officials last reported a confirmed case of rabies in a skunk in January.

“Rabies is a fatal disease and there is no known cure,” Leigh-Anne Stafford, health officer for Oakland County, said Friday in a statement. “People and their pets are urged to avoid encounters with unfamiliar animals, and keep pets protected by getting them vaccinated.”

Rabies is present in Oakland County's communities, officials said, and is most often found in bats, raccoons, skunks and foxes. To avoid getting the disease, avoid contact with stray, wild and dead animals.

Anyone who is bitten by a wild or a strange animal should wash the affected area thoroughly with soap and water and seek medical attention immediately.

To report an animal bite, call local police and notify the Oakland County Health Division at (248) 858-1286.

