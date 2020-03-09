Pontiac — A 16-year-old Pontiac girl is in stable condition after being shot by police Monday during a traffic stop, officials said.

Officials with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said the incident is under investigation and no further details are being released.

They said the shooting happened at about 2 a.m. Monday in the area of Bagley Street and Arthur Avenue near Franklin Road and West South Boulevard.

According to a preliminary investigation, deputies were in the area to assist a deputy with a drug-related arrest. They also believed the suspect in the arrest had ingested some of the narcotics.

While they were in the area, a deputy executed a traffic stop on a separate vehicle. The vehicle's driver stopped, but exited the car and then fled on foot.

Another deputy who had been parked in the area to assist with the drug-related arrest moved his vehicle to block the other car that the suspect who fled on foot had been driving, authorities said. As the deputy got out of his vehicle, the suspect's vehicle moved forward towards him.

The deputy drew his sidearm and discharged a single shot through the windshield, police said. The bullet struck the front seat passenger in the upper right clavicle. They said the deputy immediately began rendering first aid to the passenger, a 16-year-old Pontiac girl. She was taken to a hospital to be treated.

Two females in the vehicle's back seat. Neither of them were injured, police said.

Deputies later arrested the vehicle's driver who fled the scene, a 15-year-old Pontiac boy. Officials said he is unlicensed to drive and took the vehicle without the owner's permission.

