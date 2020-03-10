The owner of a Metro Detroit physical therapy clinic was sentenced Tuesday to 11 years in prison for his role in a drug diversion scheme.

Malik Fuqua, 49, of Southfield was sentenced by U.S. District Judge David Lawson of the Eastern District of Michigan, who also ordered Fuqua to forfeit $716,824.23. Fuqua pleaded guilty in November 2019 to one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

As part of his guilty plea, Fuqua admitted that, as the owner and operator of a physical therapy clinic, he conspired with Shirley Douglas, 70, of West Bloomfield and other co-conspirators to distribute medically unnecessary controlled substances, including oxycodone, oxymorphone, alprazolam, hydrocodone and promethazine hydrochloride, through the selling of appointments with physicians at their clinics.

According to authorities, Fuqua was involved in distributing more than 500,000 controlled substance pills.

