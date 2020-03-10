Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
This is a test to see whether we can improve the experience for you.
You do not need a Facebook profile to participate.
You will need to register before adding a comment.
Typed comments will be lost if you are not logged in.
Please be polite.
It's OK to disagree with someone's ideas, but personal attacks, insults, threats, hate speech, advocating violence and other violations can result in a ban.
If you see comments in violation of our community guidelines, please report them.
Staffer celebrates 90th birthday, 45th year at Novi court
The Detroit News
Published 5:21 p.m. ET March 10, 2020
Novi — Phyllis Stafford has spent half of her life working at 52-1 District Court.
Tuesday, court and Oakland County officials honored Stafford for her 45 years of service — and celebrated her 90th birthday too.
Stafford has worked in the court since 1975 serving in every division of the district court. She retired from her full-time duties in 1993 but has continued as a part-time employee, making it to her post even on snow days.
Stafford is the proud matriarch of her family as a mother of two, grandmother of eight, great-grandmother of 50, and great-great-grandmother of 26, as well as a friend to countless members of the community and the court.
She belongs to three bowling leagues, including a travel one. Stafford said she has always sought to be “to be a kind person that treats people as she wants to be treated, with dignity and decency.”
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2020/03/10/novi-52-1-district-court-celebrates-90th-birthday-45th-year/5007294002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments