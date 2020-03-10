Novi — Phyllis Stafford has spent half of her life working at 52-1 District Court.

Tuesday, court and Oakland County officials honored Stafford for her 45 years of service — and celebrated her 90th birthday too.

Buy Photo Joyce McKay gets a hug from 90 year old Phyllis Stafford, who was honored, receiving a proclamation from Oakland County Executive David Coulter at the 52-1 District Court in Novi. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

Stafford has worked in the court since 1975 serving in every division of the district court. She retired from her full-time duties in 1993 but has continued as a part-time employee, making it to her post even on snow days.

Stafford is the proud matriarch of her family as a mother of two, grandmother of eight, great-grandmother of 50, and great-great-grandmother of 26, as well as a friend to countless members of the community and the court.

Buy Photo 90 year old Phyllis Stafford is honored, receiving a proclamation from Oakland County Executive David Coulter at the 52-1 District Court in Novi. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

She belongs to three bowling leagues, including a travel one. Stafford said she has always sought to be “to be a kind person that treats people as she wants to be treated, with dignity and decency.”

