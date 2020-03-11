Getting around 14 Mile at Interstate 75 will prove to be a little tricky this weekend.

Road work crews will close both directions of 14 Mile at I-75 to demolish the bridge that carries the freeway's southbound lanes over the local road, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

The road closure is expected to beg in at 10 p.m. Friday and it will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday. However, the right lane of westbound 14 Mile under I-75 will be closed until April 13.

Buy Photo MDOT will close 14 Mile under I-75 to Friday to demolish the freeway's bridge over the local road, it said. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

Westbound traffic on 14 Mile will be rerouted to northbound John R to westbound Maple to southbound Stephenson Highway. Eastbound traffic will be detoured to eastbound Rochester Road to eastbound Maple to southbound John R.

I-75 traffic will not be impacted since all lanes have been shifted to the freeway's northbound side.

The work on 14 Mile is part of MDOT's multi-year $944 million Modernize 75 project, which is reconstructing 18 miles of I-75 between Eight Mile Road in Hazel Park and South Boulevard in Pontiac.

