Southfield — Police are seeking tips in a January party store robbery in Southfield, with a $1,000 reward for his arrest.

A man robbed a party store in Southfield at gunpoint in January. (Photo: Southfield Police Department)

Around 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23, a man described as around 20-30 years old robbed the Oakland Party Store on W. 10 Mile.

Police say the man, wearing a blue hoodie and dark jeans, went into the store and demanded the clerk put money into a bag or else he would shoot.

The clerk dove behind the counter, police said, and the man fired a shot in the clerk's direction as he turned and left.

The man shot at the door once he was outside and then left the scene. Police say the store employee was not injured.

The man could be identified by a tattoo on his right hand, according to police.

A man robbed a party store in Southfield at gunpoint in January, now police are offering a cash reward for his arrest. (Photo: Southfield Police Department)

A $1,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to the man's arrest. Anyone with information can call CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2020/03/11/police-seek-tips-southfield-party-store-robbery/5019534002/