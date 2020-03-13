Oakland County health officials issued a list of dates and locations early Friday morning as a part of an effort to identify close contacts of three Oakland County men who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

State officials confirmed Thursday night that 10 new individuals have tested positive, bringing the statewide total to 12 and triggering the closure of the state's K-12 schools and prompting colleges and universities to suspend in-person classes.

"Out of an abundance of caution, anyone that was present at the following locations on the dates and times listed below should be alert for symptoms of COVID-19," the release reads. "Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. If any develop, stay at home and promptly call a healthcare provider or hospital prior to arriving so that the appropriate preventive measures can be put in place."

The locations and dates:

► March 1

Detroit Metropolitan Airport, 9000 Middle Belt, Romulus, time and location to be determined

► March 4

Detroit Metropolitan Airport, time and location to be determined

► March 5

Burger King, 27700 23 Mile, Chesterfield Township, 12:15-12:35 p.m.

White Castle, 27760 23 Mile, New Baltimore, 12:15-12:35 p.m.

Hobby Lobby, 4715 24th, #100, Fort Gratiot Township, 1 p.m.

► March 6

Poole’s Tavern, 157 E Main, Northville, 12:30-1 p.m.

Five Guys, 3561 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, 6:30-7 p.m.

► March 7

Tap Room, 201 W Michigan Avenue, Ypsilanti, 1-3 p.m.

MSA Woodland, 2100 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Texas Roadhouse, 3776 28th SE, Kentwood, 4:30-6:15 p.m.

USA Hockey Arena, 14900 N Beck, Plymouth, 5:30-10:30 p.m.

► March 8

Subway, 6260 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Jimmy Johns, 5925 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Burger King, 1515 E Grand River, Portland, 3:45-4 p.m.

“We must all pull together as a community and implement the stringent mitigation strategies essential to slow the spread of this virus,” Oakland County Executive David Coulter said in the statement. “I have instructed county staff to use all tools available to protect the elderly, support students as schools close, and educate the public on restricting large gatherings.”

For more information, go to the Oakland County Health Division's Coronavirus website.

