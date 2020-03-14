Beaumont's Royal Oak hospital is curbside testing patients for the coronavirus this weekend as more cases arise in Michigan, officials said.

The hospital, located at 3601 W. 13 Mile Road, is testing patients in their cars Saturday and Sunday. Officials did not disclose if the curbside testing would be continuously offered.

Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak (Photo: Charles V. Tines, Detroit News file)

Hospital officials said not everyone who drives to the hospital will be tested. Patients have to meet specific criteria and have a respiratory illness or be mildly sick.

Beaumont officials say most cases can be treated at home without seeking medical help. While currently, there is no vaccine or medication to prevent or cure the virus, according to the World Health Organization, 80% of people who contract COVID-19 recover without requiring hospitalization.

"Many of those who develop COVID-19 can self-treat at home with lots of fluids, rest and over-the-counter medications, like pain relievers," said Dr. Nick Gilpin, Beaumont Health’s medical director of Infection Prevention and Epidemiology. "Older adults with underlying health concerns or those with a compromised immune system who suspect they might be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should contact their doctor."

Symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath and fatigue.

Michigan's total number of confirmed cases continues to rise, jumping from two on Tuesday to 25 by Friday evening.

The cases appear to have some commonalities, with all but a few involving recent international or domestic travel. The cases also all seem to involve largely middle-age patients who are in isolation at home or in a hospital.

Beaumont also offers a COVID-19 hotline, (248) 551-7000, staffed by Beaumont nurses every day. The hotline is a community resource for timely, accurate information about COVID-19 symptoms, at-home treatment and virtual screening for people who are experiencing symptoms. The line is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

