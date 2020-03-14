LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Pontiac — Variety Feeds Kids, in collaboration with Meijer and the Oakland County Sheriff's Office gathered Saturday to pass out loads of food to Pontiac residents.

The organizations passed out 1,300 bags to aid the community while schools remain closed during the coronavirus outbreak. 

Pontiac food giveaway
Traffic is backed up on E. Pike Street before 1,300 bags of prepackaged food are distributed at the Oakland County Sheriff&rsquo;s Office Pontiac Substation, Saturday afternoon, March 14, 2020.
Traffic is backed up on E. Pike Street before 1,300 bags of prepackaged food are distributed at the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Pontiac Substation, Saturday afternoon, March 14, 2020. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard, left, keeps an eye on the traffic as Meijer co-chairman Doug Meijer, right, talks with reporters.
Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard, left, keeps an eye on the traffic as Meijer co-chairman Doug Meijer, right, talks with reporters. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Oakland County Sheriff's deputy David Barrett hands bags of food to Christopher Uhan, left, of Pontiac.
Oakland County Sheriff's deputy David Barrett hands bags of food to Christopher Uhan, left, of Pontiac. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Oakland County Sheriff's deputies Mark Barton, left, and David Barrett move crates of food into place during the giveaway.
Oakland County Sheriff's deputies Mark Barton, left, and David Barrett move crates of food into place during the giveaway. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Oakland County Sheriff's deputy David Barrett hands bags of food to this motorist.
Oakland County Sheriff's deputy David Barrett hands bags of food to this motorist. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Oakland County Sheriff's deputy Mark Barton steadies crates of food as they are lowered to the ground.
Oakland County Sheriff's deputy Mark Barton steadies crates of food as they are lowered to the ground. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Traffic is backed up on E. Pike St as the food is distributed.
Traffic is backed up on E. Pike St as the food is distributed. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    Variety Feeds Kids, a Detroit children's charity established in 1932, works to provide children, especially elementary children whose daily breakfast and lunches typically provided through school programs and are at-risk of weekend hunger. 

    Variety Feeds Kids services three schools in one Oakland County school district with weekend bags passed out on Fridays or before a long holiday weekend containing nutritious food for children to prepare at home.

    Residents pulled up to the Sheriff's Office Pontiac substation on East Pike Street, to get the food and thanked the volunteers.

    Officials said weekly food distributions will continue in different communities until school is back in session.

