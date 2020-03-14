Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
This is a test to see whether we can improve the experience for you.
You do not need a Facebook profile to participate.
You will need to register before adding a comment.
Typed comments will be lost if you are not logged in.
Please be polite.
It's OK to disagree with someone's ideas, but personal attacks, insults, threats, hate speech, advocating violence and other violations can result in a ban.
If you see comments in violation of our community guidelines, please report them.
Oakland Co. deputies, volunteers hand out food while school is closed
Sarah Rahal, The Detroit News
Published 2:17 p.m. ET March 14, 2020
Traffic is backed up on E. Pike Street before 1,300 bags of prepackaged food are distributed at the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Pontiac Substation, Saturday afternoon, March 14, 2020. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Variety Feeds Kids, a Detroit children's charity established in 1932, works to provide children, especially elementary children whose daily breakfast and lunches typically provided through school programs and are at-risk of weekend hunger.
Variety Feeds Kids services three schools in one Oakland County school district with weekend bags passed out on Fridays or before a long holiday weekend containing nutritious food for children to prepare at home.
Residents pulled up to the Sheriff's Office Pontiac substation on East Pike Street, to get the food and thanked the volunteers.
Officials said weekly food distributions will continue in different communities until school is back in session.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments