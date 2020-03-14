Pontiac — Variety Feeds Kids, in collaboration with Meijer and the Oakland County Sheriff's Office gathered Saturday to pass out loads of food to Pontiac residents.

The organizations passed out 1,300 bags to aid the community while schools remain closed during the coronavirus outbreak.

Variety Feeds Kids, a Detroit children's charity established in 1932, works to provide children, especially elementary children whose daily breakfast and lunches typically provided through school programs and are at-risk of weekend hunger.

Variety Feeds Kids services three schools in one Oakland County school district with weekend bags passed out on Fridays or before a long holiday weekend containing nutritious food for children to prepare at home.

Buy Photo Traffic is backed up on E. Pike Street before the food is distributed. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

Residents pulled up to the Sheriff's Office Pontiac substation on East Pike Street, to get the food and thanked the volunteers.

Officials said weekly food distributions will continue in different communities until school is back in session.

Buy Photo Oakland County Sheriff's deputies Mark Barton, left, and David Barrett move crates of food into place during the giveaway. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2020/03/14/oakland-co-deputies-volunteers-hand-out-food-while-school-closed/5050147002/