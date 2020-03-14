Oakland County officials issued an order late Saturday restricting occupancy in businesses serving food, entertainment venues and gyms to half their limits in hopes of helping stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The order takes effect Monday and runs through April 5.

Dave Coulter

“This is a proactive step to ensure that our restaurants and other venues can provide our residents with safe environments and protect their employees,” Oakland County Executive David Coulter said. “We are committed to taking every necessary action to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Oakland County.”

The order does not include health care and long-term care facilities or grocery stores.

The Oakland County Health Division distributed an online link to a printable sign businesses can post on their doors notifying customers of the new capacity rules. It can be downloaded here.

“We know this virus is in our community and social distancing is vital to keep our residents healthy and stop the spread of illness,” said Oakland County Health Officer Leigh-Anne Stafford, who issued the order. “Strong measures are necessary to flatten the curve of coronavirus cases.”

According to the county, "food service establishments include but are not limited to restaurants, bars, church dining halls, schools, carry out, catering, country clubs, banquet halls and fraternal organizations.

"Entertainment venues and physical fitness centers include but are not limited to theaters, auditoriums, concerts, conferences, sporting events, gaming establishments and trampoline parks."

The move by the county comes as Beaumont's Royal Oak hospital is curbside testing patients for the coronavirus this weekend as more cases arise in Michigan. Oakland County is among the hardest hit with COVID-19 patients.

