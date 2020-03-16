Starting Monday, Michigan residents won't be able to do much outside the home. The Detroit casinos are closing, and the tribal casinos across the state are expected to follow suit, if they haven't already. And starting at 3 p.m., all bars and restaurants will be closed, limited to carry-out and delivery only, as the coronavis outbreak continues to impact the globe.

But, hey, you can still go see the animals.

The Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak remains open, with regular hours, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day.

On its website, the Detroit Zoo explains why it hasn't closed.

The Detroit Zoological Park is a very large and open outdoor space that spans 125 acres. We remain open to the public, and we have taken a number of precautions, including closing our indoor facilities and installing many extra hand sanitizing stations throughout the Zoo, as indicated below. We urge people to use their best judgement, avoid tight, crowded spaces and stay home if they are sick. We want to be here for anyone in our community who may need us, but we encourage everyone to be proactive when it comes to their own health and safety.

Buy Photo Reticulated giraffes Jabari, left, a male, and Kivuli, a female, stand together in their habitat at the Detroit Zoo. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

Among the specific changes the Detroit Zoo is implementing: No more than 1,250 guests in at one time, and the daily maximum will be 5,000; 50 hand-sanitizing stations have been added; staff at the front gate will be wearing gloves; there are "enhanced cleaning protocols"; food, gifts and seating are available outside only; playscapes and rides are closed; private events have been cancelled, as have education programs; extra safety measures have been implemented for the animals.

The CDC has not yet found evidence of any animals being carriers of coronavirus.

The Detroit Zoological Society also operates the Belle Isle Nature Center, which is closed through April.

