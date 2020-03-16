Troy — Police have arrested a man after an automotive repair shop employee was assaulted, officials said.

The incident happened at about 6 a.m. Sunday at an auto body shop in the 1400 block of Axtell near West Maple and Coolidge Highway.

Police said one of the shop's employees heard someone banging on a door and trying to get into the business. As the worker tried to lock the doors, a man he didn't know entered the shop.

The employee said the man was acting erratically so he armed himself with a pipe, according to authorities. The man advanced on the worker, who then struck the stranger with the pipe in the head and knees.

Officials said the stranger picked up a pry bar and once again advanced on the shop's employee. He struck the worker in the arm with it.

The worker ran from the shop, yelling for someone to call police. The stranger chased the employee, following him as he ran across a parking lot and Maple Road, authorities said.

Witnesses called police who located the employee running from the man in a parking lot on the southeast corner of Coolidge and Maple. Officers gave repeated commands for the man to drop the pry bar and he eventually complied.

Police said the suspect made several unintelligible statements about people breaking into cars.

Officers later determined the man drove from his residence in Clarkston to a gym in the area. He told police he ended up at the body shop because he was following someone who was breaking into cars.

Paramedics later took the man a hospital. Officials said the suspect refused to cooperate with the staff.

Police continue to investigate.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2020/03/16/man-arrested-after-striking-troy-auto-shop-worker-pry-bar/5058451002/