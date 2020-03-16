Troy — An Illinois man has been arrested in the theft of $51,000 in Louis Vuitton merchandise from a store last week, police said.

Troy police continue to seek two others in the theft.

Ligon (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

Rollen Kenneth Ligon, 32, of Wheeling, Illinois, was charged Friday in 52-4 District Court in Troy with first-degree retail fraud, according to court records. A judge ordered him held on a $21,000 bond and scheduled a probable cause hearing for next week Tuesday. If convicted of the felony, he faces up to five years in prison.

According to authorities, three males entered the Louis Vuitton boutique inside the Saks Fifth Avenue store on West Big Beaver near Coolidge Highway at about 10 a.m. Thursday. The men grabbed merchandise and fled.

The store's loss prevention officers detained one of the men, police said. The two other men drove off in a rented Kia that was later recovered by Lathrup Village police. Several stolen handbags were found inside the car, officials said.

The man detained by the store's security officers was later identified as Ligon. Investigators said evidence indicates the thieves traveled from outside Michigan with the purpose of stealing merchandise at the Troy store.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2020/03/16/man-charged-theft-51-000-louis-vuitton-merchandise-troy-store/5060055002/