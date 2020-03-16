Ferndale — Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said Monday that his office will respond to reports of restaurants and bars that don't comply with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's shutdown order but does not plan to arrest violators.

"We're not planning to go out and arrest people," he said during a news conference with other county officials to discuss actions to combat the spread of coronavirus. However, Bouchard said his office will verify reports of noncompliant businesses and report them to the county health department. "We're looking to inform people and protect them," he said.

Buy Photo Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

Bouchard urged residents to "do the right thing in this situation," stop hoarding food and toiletries, and look out for their neighbors. "Work together is a much more positive path and we'll get through this," he said.

During the news conference at M-Brew restaurant, owner Dean Bach praised Whitmer for ordering bars and restaurants to close except for takeout and drive-through orders as of 3 p.m. Monday.

"I speak for a lot of business owners and restaurants," he said. "Our priority is our staff's well-being and our customers' well-being. ... I believe this is the right thing for the governor to do, take the decision out of our hands."

Bach said the coronavirus crisis presents him and other restaurant owners with unexpected challenges, including paying utilities, mortgages, insurance and other fixed costs while having their businesses closed or sharply curtailed. "All these things, we still have to pay," he said.

He urged support for businesses that offer carryout and delivery. "We have a lot to think about," he said. "We have a lot of new challenges."

Whitmer also has ordered closures for gyms and a wide range of public accommodations including libraries, casinos and museums,.

Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter, in response to questions, said business owners should take steps to ensure compliance with Whitmer's order banning gatherings of more than 250 people.

