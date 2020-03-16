Pontiac – Hours before Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered all restaurants in the state to close their dining rooms, a Waterford Township eatery was drawing praise for its decision to close on one of its busiest days of the year.

Oakland County Executive David Coulter praised Kennedy’s Irish Pub in Waterford Township after it announced over the weekend it would close on St. Patrick’s Day in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Irish pub annually draws crowds for its Irish food, music and, yes, beer. It has become so popular that large tents have been erected in the parking lot to handle the overflow. This year its best to stay home, say officials.

The Oakland County executive encouraged alternatives for celebrations of all sorts.

“I sympathize with businesses like Kennedy’s, that will take a big hit but it is the right thing to do,” said Coulter. “I’m Irish and I get it. I enjoy St. Patrick’s Day every year but this year, we have to take things seriously. Maybe we can postpone the same event until this summer or later this year when things hopefully are under control.”

Coulter said he is considering making additional statements encouraging self-distancing later today.

“Today is my birthday,” said Coulter. “We had a small party at home yesterday with family. That is how we need to handle this (virus). Celebrate life and enjoy and stay in contact with friends but avoid crowd situations where it may exist.”

Before Whitmer's order Monday to close, restaurants were told to reduce occupancy to help combat the spread of the virus. Coulter’s county health division had issued a health order last week – which was to take effect today -- to reduce occupancy load by 50 percent at county establishments with a food service license, excluding healthcare facilities, long-term care and grocery stores.

