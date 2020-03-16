A South Lyon Community Schools student has tested positive for coronavirus, district officials announced Monday.

The youth, who attends Salem Elementary School in Salem, and the student's family are "currently in self-quarantine and will not be back on school grounds until either the quarantine period has expired, or the school reopens, whichever is later," George Heitsch, interim superintendent, said in a letter on the district website. "Due to health privacy laws, information regarding the student’s identity will not be released."

According to the letter, the exposure risk to the general staff and student population is low.

"Health officials are interviewing, reaching out and providing assistance directly to individuals with an elevated risk of exposure who may have been in recent close contact with the student’s family," the district said. "All families directly impacted by this news have been contacted."

All schools in the district, which is mostly in South Lyon in Oakland County, are slated to remain closed until April 13.

Last week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that the state is closing all K-12 school buildings to students from Monday until April 6.

Whitmer also signed an order Monday to stem the spread of COVID-19, closing Michigan places where people gather, including restaurants, bars, cafes, movie theaters, exercise facilities and casinos. The closures are good through March 30, according to the order.

Through Monday, Michigan had 54 confirmed cases of COVID-19 after the addition of one case, the state's Department of Health and Human Services reported.

The group of new cases confirmed on Sunday included a "young person," Whitmer said. Other confirmed cases have included teachers in Oakland County and Detroit, officials reported.

The number of infections in the U.S. has climbed to nearly 4,500, with at least 80 deaths, two-thirds of them in hard-hit Washington state, where many residents of a suburban Seattle nursing home have been cut down by the virus. Worldwide, more than 7,100 have died, the Associated Press reported.

