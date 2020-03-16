Troy — Police are asking the public for help to find the shooter who wounded a man during a robbery Saturday.

The shooting happened at about 7:45 p.m. on Century Drive near Interstate 75 and Rochester Road. Officials said the investigation is in the early stages.

The victim arrived home and an armed man he didn't know confronted him, according to authorities. The man demanded the victim give him all of his valuables. The victim complied by throwing his belongings on the sidewalk. He then turned and ran.

As he fled, the man fired two shots at him, striking him at least once. He then fell to the ground and the shooter fled on foot, police said.

Police arrived and medics tended to the victim before he was taken to a hospital. Officials said the man is expected to recover.

Investigators said the shooter is described as 6 foot 2 inches tall and weighing about 220 pounds. He was wearing all black clothing and some type of mask over his face.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Troy Police at (248) 524-3477.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2020/03/16/troy-police-seek-tips-saturday-robbery-shooting-wounded-man/5058273002/