A resident at a West Bloomfield Township senior living community has tested positive for the coronavirus, city officials announced Monday.

Citing a statement from All Seasons of West Bloomfield, the township said the patient is receiving care off-site.

The case was announced Monday. (Photo: All Seasons of West Bloomfield)

"We are monitoring this development," officials said. "We have no further information at this time."

Representatives for All Seasons did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday night.

According to its website, the complex "offers luxury senior living rental residences without an expensive buy-in fee."

In a post on the site Thursday, staffers said the site would impose restrictions to combat COVID-19, including limiting guests for 30 days; screening resident caregivers; and postponing large group activities, performances and contracted building projects.

"Small activities will continue but will be monitored and may be adjusted to minimize cross contact," the statement said.

The news coincided with Michigan on Monday announcing 54 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the state's Department of Health and Human Services reported.

Other confirmed cases have included teachers in Oakland County and Detroit; a young person; and a resident at a Detroit building, officials reported.

To stem the spread, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an order Monday closing Michigan places where people gather, including restaurants, bars, cafes, movie theaters, exercise facilities and casinos. The closures were ordered through March 30.

The number of infections in the U.S. has climbed to nearly 4,500, with at least 80 deaths, two-thirds of them in hard-hit Washington state, where many residents of a suburban Seattle nursing home have been cut down by the virus. Worldwide, more than 7,100 have died, the Associated Press reported.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2020/03/16/west-bloomfield-township-senior-community-resident-coronavirus/5065651002/