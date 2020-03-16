Troy — A Detroit woman was arrested last week for drunken driving with six children in her car, police said.

According to authorities, a police officer at about 12:30 a.m. on March 8 saw a red 2015 Chevrolet Malibu with a shredded tire traveling east on Charrington Drive near Rochester Road.

The officer conducted a traffic stop and spoke with the driver, a 31-year-old Detroit woman. She told the officer she was surprised by the tire's condition. She also said she had just left a party at an establishment in Warren where she consumed two alcoholic drinks.

He also saw a 15-year-old male in the front passenger seat of the car and five children in the back seat, officials said. Two of the children were sitting on the laps of other children and were not properly belted in the vehicle.

The officer asked the driver to perform several sobriety field tests. Officials said she complied but performed poorly on the tests. She also submitted to a preliminary breathalyzer test, which said her blood alcohol level was .168 percent. Under state law, .17 is considered high. Driving with a high blood alcohol is a misdemeanor punishable by up 180 days in jail and a one year license suspension.

Police said the woman was arrested and charged with drunken driving, child endangerment, violation of child restraints and driving with a suspended license. Her children were turned over to their grandmother, they said.

