Interstate 75 between 9 Mile and John R. roads will have intermittent closures Thursday night for utility work, state officials said Tuesday.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said the freeway in both directions in the area will be fully closed intermittently, beginning at 11:30 p.m. All lanes are scheduled to reopen by 3 a.m. Friday.

In addition, the freeway's northbound and southbound service drives will also be intermittently closed at the same time I-75 is closed.

Officials said the closures will enable crews to relocate utility lines above I-75.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2020/03/17/75-between-9-mile-and-john-r-intermittently-close-thursday-night/5067377002/