A small plane crashed at Oakland/Troy Airport on Tuesday, police said.

The aircraft was carrying two people, a pilot and a passenger, when it landed then rolled over, said Sgt. Meghan Lehman, a spokeswoman for the Troy Police Department.

There were no apparent injuries, she told The Detroit News.

Other details about the incident were not released.

Airport representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Oakland/Troy Airport is near Coolidge. (Photo: M. Zack/Oakland County)

The property near Coolidge is considered Oakland County's "executive" airport and serves private, corporate and charter aircraft, with nearly 200 tenants and several transient vehicles daily, according to its website and Facebook page.

Charter passenger and air freight, as well as aircraft maintenance and fuel, are available on the field.

It also has 138 T-Hangars and 40 open, asphalt tie-downs for general aviation aircraft, officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration lists the site as having no air traffic control tower.

