Troy — Big Beaver Road under Interstate 75 will closed this weekend because of bridge demolition, state officials said Wednesday.

MDOT said Big Beaver Road under I-75 will be closed at 10 p.m. Friday to enable crews to demolish the bridge that carries the freeway's southbound lanes over it. (Photo: Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News, file)

Crews will close both directions of Big Beaver under I-75 to demolish the bridge that carries the freeway's southbound lanes over the local road, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

The closure will begin at 10 p.m. Friday and it will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday. After it reopens, both directions of Big Beaver will have two lanes open under the freeway.

Officials said traffic on I-75 will not be impacted by the weekend demolition.

Both directions of I-75 currently have two lanes open with all traffic using the northbound side of the freeway, separated by a temporary concrete barrier. The configuration will allow for the southbound lanes and bridges to be reconstructed.

Detours for traffic on Big Beaver use Livernois, Maple and Crooks.

