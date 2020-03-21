Oakland County and Beaumont Health are now accepting donations of protective equipment like masks and surgical gowns as the coronavirus tests health care workers' supplies.

Michigan has 787 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to data released by the Department of Health and Human Services as of Saturday. Health care experts fear that if the virus continues to spread, it could overwhelm hospitals and crunch their stockpiles of equipment needed to treat patients with the virus.

Buy Photo Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak staff members perform curbside testing for COVID-19 and the flu for people at the North parking lot at Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak in Royal Oak, Mich. on Mar. 15, 2020. Patients have to meet specific criteria and have a respiratory illness or be mildly sick before testing is done. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

"We have heard from people all over Michigan who want to donate medical supplies, equipment and money to help with Beaumont’s efforts to protect our staff and care for our patients," said Margaret Cooney Casey, senior vice president and chief development officer at Beaumont Health, which has eight hospitals.

Beaumont Health is accepting donations of certain items at Beaumont Service Center, 26901 Beaumont Boulevard in Southfield. Donation bins will be located outside the Beaumont Service Center main entrance through March 28, according to a press release.

The health system is looking for new or unused disposable face masks, N-95 masks, eye protection including face shields and safety goggles, disposable gowns, disposable gloves (especially non-latex), disposable surgical caps, disposable foot covers, bleach or anti-microbial wipes, hand-sanitizer, powered air purifying respirators and hoods, nasal testing swabs and viral testing kits.

People can also make financial contributions to Beaumont’s COVID-19 Fund to assist patients and emergency operations at www.beaumont.org/giving, according to a press release.

Likewise, Oakland County is accepting donations of masks, face shields, surgical gowns, surgical gloves, no-touch thermometers and respirators at the Oakland County Farmers Market, 2350 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. Donations will be accepted from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“We need more equipment," said David Coulter, Oakland County executive. "If you or your business has this equipment and you’re not currently an essential business that needs to be open ... we need it. I want to encourage you to contact our emergency operations center.”

To contact Oakland County's emergency operations center to donate equipment, call 248-858-5300 or email oakeoc@oakgov.com.

cmauger@detroitnews.com

