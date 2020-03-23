Pontiac — A 23-year-old Pontiac man was killed and another wounded in a shooting ambush early Monday.

The surviving victim said he had driven himself and the other victim, a 22-year-old Pontiac resident, to Osmun and Russell streets to meet two men. When they pulled up, the man said two men walked up to the back of the vehicle and began shooting inside. The driver, who was wounded in the back, said he accelerated away as the gunmen continued to fire.

A safe distance way, he noticed his friend, who had been sitting in the front seat, was wounded and drove them both to the hospital. His friend could not be revived and was pronounced dead at 1:13 a.m.

Oakland County sheriff's deputies said multiple gunshots were fired through the front and rear windows; they found numerous spent shell casings in the street.

Deputies said two suspects from Pontiac, ages 24 and 28, are being sought for questioning.

