Southfield — Police in the Oakland County suburb of Southfield believe that a 29-year-old woman gunned down inside an apartment late Sunday night was killed by her boyfriend, who remains at large.

The homicide took place about 9:45 p.m. on the 26000 block of West 12 Mile, Southfield Police Department said in a statement. That's east of Franklin Road.

"Officers and detectives investigating the homicide have developed reasonable suspicion that the female was killed by her boyfriend," the police statement said.

Police said the search for the man, whose age and identity were not given, continues.

The Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office is conducting an autopsy.

Police ask anyone with information on the fatal shooting to share what they know at 248-796-5500.

