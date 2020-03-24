Beaumont Health is caring for 635 patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19, putting pressure on the eight-hospital system as it nears capacity for staffing, protective equipment and ventilators, the Royal Oak-based health system said Tuesday.

The health system has been transferring patients between hospitals to find space and is beginning to convert some operating rooms into intensive care units, Beaumont Health Chief Operating Officer Carolyn Wilson said in a statement.

Buy Photo Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak staff members perform curbside testing for COVID-19 and the flu for people at the North parking lot at Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak in Royal Oak, Mich. on Mar. 15, 2020. Patients have to meet specific criteria and have a respiratory illness or be mildly sick before testing is done. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

“We have been actively transferring COVID-19 patients within our system to other Beaumont hospitals, as appropriate, if one hospital has more capacity than another," Wilson said. "However, across our system, we are facing limitations and nearing capacity with our staffing, personal protective equipment and mechanical ventilators."

Beaumont is Michigan's largest health system with 3,108 beds across its hospitals in Royal Oak, Troy, Dearborn, Farmington Hills, Wayne, Trenton and Taylor and Grosse Pointe. Michigan health officials said confirmed cumulative cases statewide reached almost on 1,800 on Tuesday with 24 deaths.

As of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Beaumont Health had 450 patients confirmed to have COVID-19 and another 185 suspected cases with test results pending.

The crush of patients prompted Beaumont Health officials calling on the state Department of Health and Human Services to coordinate allocation of hospital resources and beds across the region and the state.

Michigan Medicine, Beaumont's closest competitor with 1,648 beds, was treating 24 inpatients with confirmed COVID-19 as of late Tuesday, said Mary Masson, spokeswoman for the University of Michigan health system.

Beaumont Health system officials said they currently have enough ventilators to treat seriously ill COVID-19 patients, "but that could change as more people become infected," according to the health system's press release.

“We are taking steps to increase our capacity, such as converting some of our operating rooms into intensive care units.”

Beaumont CEO John Fox said the health system is attempting to coordinate with other hospital systems so no one organization is overwhelmed.

"We have been discussing statewide coordination with other hospitals and MDHHS to care for COVID-19 patients," Fox said in a statement. "We also recognize some systems might not be caring for as many COVID-19 patients as others right now. All health systems in Michigan need to work together to help care for these patients."

The first person to die of the coronavirus in Michigan was a patient at one of Beaumont Health's four Wayne County hospitals. The man was in his 50s and had underlying health conditions that put him at greater risk with the virus.

