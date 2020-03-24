Waterford Township — Two men have been charged after a man was shot and a dog was killed last week, police said.

The victim is listed in stable condition at a hospital after undergoing emergency surgery, officials said.

Contreras (Photo: Waterford Township Police)

Raul Contreras, 18, and Jeremiah Martin, 17, were arraigned Friday in 51st District Court in Waterford on several charges, according to court records.

Contreras was charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, six counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, discharging a weapon in or at building and three counts of mass destruction of property, authorities said.

Martin was charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, five counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony and three counts of mass destruction of property.

A magistrate ordered each of them held on $1 million bond and scheduled their next court appearance, a probable cause conference, for Monday.

If convicted, they each face up to life in prison for the assault with intent to murder charges.

Martin (Photo: Waterford Township Police)

Police said the shooting happened at about 1:45 a.m. last Wednesday in the 600 block of Woodingham near Cass Lake and Cass Elizabeth roads.

Officers were called on a report of shots fired. They spoke with witnesses who told them a person had been shot and taken to a hospital by friends. Witnesses also told police the victim had stepped outside the front door of his home when there was a dark-colored vehicle parked in the road in front of the house. The vehicle was occupied by several people, they said.

Multiple shots were fired from the vehicle, according to witnesses, and the shots struck the victim, the house and a dog that was inside the home, police said. The vehicle then fled.

Investigators identified two suspects, authorities said. They provided the information to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. Members of the sheriff's Fugitive Apprehension Team located two suspects within 48 hours and arrested them at a location in Pontiac. Police said the team also found the suspect vehicle and recovered a long gun and a semi-automatic handgun.

