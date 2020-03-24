Waterford Township — Two suspects have been arrested in connection with last week's shooting death of a man at a motel, police said.

The two could be arraigned as soon as Tuesday after detectives submit their findings to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office for review.

The two were arrested in Detroit by the Fugitive Apprehension Team of the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, officials said. The team was executing a search warrant a home in Detroit and investigators recovered evidence related to the fatal Waterford shooting, including three handguns and ammunition.

The two are accused of killing a 21-year-old man last week Wednesday at McGuire's Motel on Telegraph near Menominee.

Police said officers were called at about 7:50 p.m. March 18 to the motel. Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound. Medics tended to the man and took him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials said at the time investigators did not believe the act was random and sought tips on the crime.

