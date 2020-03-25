Southfield — Police Wednesday identified a 29-year-old woman who was found slain at an apartment over the weekend as Markia Leggett.

Leggett (Photo: Southfield Police Department)

They said her boyfriend, Adrian Deshawn Hill, 32, is a person of interest in her murder. The investigation is ongoing.

Southfield police were called at about 9:45 p.m. Sunday to Leggett's apartment in the 26000 block of West 12 Mile, east of Franklin, on a report of shots fired.

More: Southfield woman, 29, killed by boyfriend, police believe

Officers found Leggett's body with gunshot wounds in her apartment. Police conducted a search of the area but could not locate a suspect.

Witnesses told investigators Hill was seen running from the apartment building. He was spotted getting into a Dodge Ram pickup truck and driving away.

Hill (Photo: Southfield Police Department)

Hill is about 5 foot 9 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white jacket.

Hill has previous convictions for receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle, breaking and entering, being a felon in possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections.

Anyone with information about the shooting or HIll's whereabouts should call the Southfield Police Department at (248) 796-5500.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2020/03/25/southfield-police-seek-man-slaying-his-girlfriend-29/5077823002/