Southfield police seek man in slaying of his girlfriend, 29
Southfield — Police Wednesday identified a 29-year-old woman who was found slain at an apartment over the weekend as Markia Leggett.
They said her boyfriend, Adrian Deshawn Hill, 32, is a person of interest in her murder. The investigation is ongoing.
Southfield police were called at about 9:45 p.m. Sunday to Leggett's apartment in the 26000 block of West 12 Mile, east of Franklin, on a report of shots fired.
Officers found Leggett's body with gunshot wounds in her apartment. Police conducted a search of the area but could not locate a suspect.
Witnesses told investigators Hill was seen running from the apartment building. He was spotted getting into a Dodge Ram pickup truck and driving away.
Hill is about 5 foot 9 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white jacket.
Hill has previous convictions for receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle, breaking and entering, being a felon in possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections.
Anyone with information about the shooting or HIll's whereabouts should call the Southfield Police Department at (248) 796-5500.
