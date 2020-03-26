Two people have been charged in connection with a fatal shooting last week at a Waterford Township motel, police said Thursday.

Williams was booked Monday, court records show. (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

James Dale Williams and Jeffrey Anthony Baker were arrested in Detroit by the Fugitive Apprehension Team of the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, days after the March 18 incident.

Township police officers were called to the McGuire’s Motel on Telegraph at about 7:50 p.m. that day and found a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead after transfer to a hospital by the Waterford Regional Fire Department.

Following leads, detectives identified Williams and Baker as suspects and informed the sheriff’s fugitive team, which executed a search warrant in Detroit. Investigators recovered evidence allegedly related to the shooting, including three handguns and ammunition, police said in a statement.

Baker remained jailed on Thursday. (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

Williams, 21, and Baker, 19, each were charged with four counts, including homicide, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony and assault with a dangerous weapon, authorities said.

Both were arraigned by 51st District Court Judge Todd Fox, police said. Bond was denied, Oakland County records show.

