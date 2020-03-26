Metro Detroiters share kindness and generosity during Covid-19 crisis
Emergency Restoration employees Bridget Boxley and Devin Wheeler wave down cars on 14 Mile in Troy to hand out free toilet paper rolls on Thursday, March 26, 2020.
Emergency Restoration employees Bridget Boxley and Devin Wheeler wave down cars on 14 Mile in Troy to hand out free toilet paper rolls on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Ahmad Ahmad, 21, of Dearborn sanitizes the interior of a doctor's car at Magical Touch Car Wash in Dearborn. Magical Touch is offering a free car wash and interior sanitizing to all first responders, health care workers, grocery workers, basically any critical infrastructure workers that are still on the job during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ahmad Ahmad, 21, of Dearborn sanitizes the interior of a doctor's car at Magical Touch Car Wash in Dearborn. Magical Touch is offering a free car wash and interior sanitizing to all first responders, health care workers, grocery workers, basically any critical infrastructure workers that are still on the job during the COVID-19 pandemic. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Co-owner Alex Issa, 29, right, sanitizes the interior of a doctor's car with Ahmad Ahmad, 21, of Dearborn at Magical Touch Car Wash in Dearborn. Magical Touch is offering a free car wash and interior sanitizing to all first responders, health care workers, grocery workers, basically any critical infrastructure workers that are still on the job during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Co-owner Alex Issa, 29, right, sanitizes the interior of a doctor's car with Ahmad Ahmad, 21, of Dearborn at Magical Touch Car Wash in Dearborn. Magical Touch is offering a free car wash and interior sanitizing to all first responders, health care workers, grocery workers, basically any critical infrastructure workers that are still on the job during the COVID-19 pandemic. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Co-owner Alex Issa, 29, at Magical Touch Car Wash in Dearborn is offering a free car wash and interior sanitizing to all first responders, health care workers, grocery workers, basically any critical infrastructure workers that are still on the job during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Co-owner Alex Issa, 29, at Magical Touch Car Wash in Dearborn is offering a free car wash and interior sanitizing to all first responders, health care workers, grocery workers, basically any critical infrastructure workers that are still on the job during the COVID-19 pandemic. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
From left, Kal Fitiani, 31, of Dearborn Heights sprays off floor mats after co-owner Alex Issa, 29, cleans off the floor mats from a Detroit fire fighter's car at Magical Touch Car Wash in Dearborn where the company is offering a free car wash and interior sanitizing to all first responders, health care workers, grocery workers, basically any critical infrastructure workers that are still on the job during the COVID-19 pandemic.
From left, Kal Fitiani, 31, of Dearborn Heights sprays off floor mats after co-owner Alex Issa, 29, cleans off the floor mats from a Detroit fire fighter's car at Magical Touch Car Wash in Dearborn where the company is offering a free car wash and interior sanitizing to all first responders, health care workers, grocery workers, basically any critical infrastructure workers that are still on the job during the COVID-19 pandemic. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Jim 'Runway' Kaiser prepares to take food to his vehicle to deliver to a metro Detroit emergency room, Thursday, March 26, 2020. Warthogs members are active and retired police, reserves and fire fighters.
Jim 'Runway' Kaiser prepares to take food to his vehicle to deliver to a metro Detroit emergency room, Thursday, March 26, 2020. Warthogs members are active and retired police, reserves and fire fighters. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Jim 'Runway' Kaiser, left, brings food to the vehicle of Bob 'Buddy Lee' Scott, before delivering to a metro Detroit emergency room, Thursday, March 26, 2020.
Jim 'Runway' Kaiser, left, brings food to the vehicle of Bob 'Buddy Lee' Scott, before delivering to a metro Detroit emergency room, Thursday, March 26, 2020. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Joe 'Chooch' Sciortino, left, brings a tray of food to club member Bob 'Uber' Hagberg before they deliver to metro Detroit area emergency rooms, Thursday, March 26, 2020.
Joe 'Chooch' Sciortino, left, brings a tray of food to club member Bob 'Uber' Hagberg before they deliver to metro Detroit area emergency rooms, Thursday, March 26, 2020. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Ben Senseney, taste room manager, caps and labels 8 ounce bottles of alcohol-based hand sanitizer made at the Two James distillery. The Detroit based distillery which has converted their liquor production to making hand sanitizer.
Ben Senseney, taste room manager, caps and labels 8 ounce bottles of alcohol-based hand sanitizer made at the Two James distillery. The Detroit based distillery which has converted their liquor production to making hand sanitizer. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Sean McCarthy (left), bartender, manager, gives an 8oz bottle of hand sanitizer to Ethan Johnson as the Two James distillery in Detroit has converted their liquor production to making alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
Sean McCarthy (left), bartender, manager, gives an 8oz bottle of hand sanitizer to Ethan Johnson as the Two James distillery in Detroit has converted their liquor production to making alcohol-based hand sanitizer. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
A signs reads "take a roll or leave a roll " at the Two James distillery in Detroit on Thursday, March 26, 2020. The Detroit based distillery converted their liquor production to making hand sanitizer.
A signs reads "take a roll or leave a roll " at the Two James distillery in Detroit on Thursday, March 26, 2020. The Detroit based distillery converted their liquor production to making hand sanitizer. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Elizabeth French with her daughter Maggie donate packs of sanitizing hand wipes at the Two James distillery which has converted their liquor production to making alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
Elizabeth French with her daughter Maggie donate packs of sanitizing hand wipes at the Two James distillery which has converted their liquor production to making alcohol-based hand sanitizer. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Cars were already in line waiting for Emergency Restoration to open a drive-through for free toilet paper rolls on Thursday, March 26, 2020.
Cars were already in line waiting for Emergency Restoration to open a drive-through for free toilet paper rolls on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Emergency Restoration co-owner Al David waves to his mother Rose David, 92, after she stopped by to see how the toilet paper handout was going. on Thursday, March 26, 2020.
Emergency Restoration co-owner Al David waves to his mother Rose David, 92, after she stopped by to see how the toilet paper handout was going. on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Emergency Restoration employee Bridget Boxley waves down cars on 14 Mile at the company's drive-through toilet paper giveaway, Thursday, March 26, 2020.
Emergency Restoration employee Bridget Boxley waves down cars on 14 Mile at the company's drive-through toilet paper giveaway, Thursday, March 26, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Emergency Restoration employee Devin Wheeler waves down cars at a drive-through for free toilet paper rolls on Thursday, March 26, 2020.
Emergency Restoration employee Devin Wheeler waves down cars at a drive-through for free toilet paper rolls on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Bishop Greg Davis, pastor of Celebration Church of Detroit hands Tony Ringo, bags filled with seven meals for two families he is bringing food to during the Grab and Go Hot Meals event sponsored by Celebration Church of Detroit along with S.E.E. D.in Detroit, Michigan on March 25, 2020.
Bishop Greg Davis, pastor of Celebration Church of Detroit hands Tony Ringo, bags filled with seven meals for two families he is bringing food to during the Grab and Go Hot Meals event sponsored by Celebration Church of Detroit along with S.E.E. D.in Detroit, Michigan on March 25, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Alicia Chambers and Valarie Harris fill orders for the Grab and Go Hot Meals event sponsored by Celebration Church of Detroit along with S.E.E.D..
Alicia Chambers and Valarie Harris fill orders for the Grab and Go Hot Meals event sponsored by Celebration Church of Detroit along with S.E.E.D.. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
David Williamson heads home with a hot meal after a visit to the Grab and Go Hot Meals event sponsored by Celebration Church of Detroit along with S.E.E.D..
David Williamson heads home with a hot meal after a visit to the Grab and Go Hot Meals event sponsored by Celebration Church of Detroit along with S.E.E.D.. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Troy — Among the things you learn during a national medical crisis: Hand sanitizer is more valuable than toilet paper, no matter where the largest gaps are on the shelves at Kroger.

    And: Some people will complain about anything.

    And: That doesn't matter, because good and kind people will do good and kind things anyway.

    In a drive-up giveaway at Emergency Restoration on 14 Mile Road Thursday afternoon, as the COVID-19 pandemic rumbled on, owners John and Al David's team handed out toilet tissue — two rolls per person, wrapped and bagged, no charge whatsoever for the product or the smiles.

    OK, the drivers couldn't see the smiles. The employees were wearing hooded white Tyvek hazmat suits and industrial-strength masks.

    "But it's something people can use, and they truly appreciate it," said Al David. "It's heartwarming. That's why we do it."

    That's why masked workers at Magical Touch Car Wash on Greenfield Road in Detroit are giving free exterior washes and sanitizing interiors for first responders, hospital employees and anyone working during the pandemic, said co-owner Alex Issa.

    It's why Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly, essentially slapped a stack of cash on the counter Thursday at Wahlburgers in Royal Oak, Slows To Go in Detroit, Zingerman's Deli in Ann Arbor and Roadside B&G in Bloomfield Hills Thursday and invited workers at nearby hospitals to dine for free.

    It's why Blake's Farm & Cider Mill in Armada is giving free sack lunches to anyone 18 and under from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day, ideally lending a hand and a few calories to kids who are missing out on free or reduced-price lunches at school.

    And it's why Two James Spirits in Corktown has started concocting hand sanitizer, giving away four-ounce bottles Thursday and packaging larger sizes for purchase: eight ounces for $4 or a gallon for $64, with part of the proceeds funneled to temporarily laid off employees.

    Hand sanitizer, dispensed from gallon jugs, was a hot item last week at Emergency Restoration, where the usual focus is rebuilding, repairing or refreshing damaged or contaminated homes.

    Drivers started pulling up at noon bearing containers as large as 15 ounces. Employees were still pumping at 6 p.m.

    With the toilet paper, a 20-minute opening rush was followed by long gaps in traffic. No worries, John David said: leftovers would go to the weekly "Bridge the Gap" giveaway of food and necessities, 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Friday at Morse Elementary in Troy.

    Grumpy commenters on Facebook had complained that the company was hoarding toilet paper. Actually, it bought 30 cases of 96 rolls apiece, 2,880 rolls total, from a hotel supply outfit in Chicago and sent two guys in a truck to pick them up.

    Some people rolled in Thursday in cars worth not much more than the two-ply tissue. At least one drove a Lexus SUV. A man in a black Audi TT convertible didn't even roll down his window; he just popped the diminutive trunk.

    There's no enjoyment, Al said, in sucking sewage from a flooded basement. His employees do their jobs for the same reason they were laughing and dancing between arrivals: "They love to help people."

    At the car wash, "We're actually losing money by staying open," Issa said.

    He keeps going out of gratitude, he said. At first, he offered free sanitizing for group accounts that include the Detroit and University of Michigan-Dearborn police departments, then "just thought to tack on nurses, hospital, grocery store and anyone that's out working and trying to make the world a better place."

    Ali Jishi, a medical resident at McLaren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac, said he was already a Magical Touch customer before his washes became free.

    "What they're doing," he said, "is really giving others a sense of comfort."

    It's a bit like Purell, if hand sanitizer was sprayed bumper-to-bumper.

    nrubin@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @nealrubin_dn

