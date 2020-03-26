Troy — Motorists who travel Livernois Road near Interstate 75 will have to find an alternate route for getting around the area this weekend.

Road construction crews will close both directions of Livernois under the freeway at 9 a.m. Friday to begin demolition of the bridge that carries I-75 over the road, Michigan Department of Transportation officials said.

The road will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, they said. Once it's reopened, Livernois will have one lane open in each direction under the freeway.

The closure will not affect traffic on I-75, according to MDOT. Both directions of I-75 currently have two lanes open with all traffic using the northbound side of the freeway, separated by a temporary concrete barrier. The configuration will allow for the southbound lanes and bridges to be reconstructed this year.

During the closure, Livernois traffic will be detoured to Big Beaver, Crooks and Maple roads.

