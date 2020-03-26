Oakland County to announce small business stabilization fund
Oakland County on Thursday plans to announce the creation of a small business stabilization fund to protect those firms during the coronavirus pandemic.
County Executive David Coulter, Director of Oakland County Michigan Works! Jennifer Llewellyn and others will make the announcement at a 1:30 p.m. press conference
The fund will provide for immediate relief to county businesses to ensure they survive the COVID-19 crisis. The news conference will also discuss unemployment insurance numbers released Thursday and updates on the latest cases.
