Pontiac — Oakland County Executive David Coulter announced new COVID-19 statistics Friday in a live Facebook message while encouraging residents to “stay safe and stay at home.”

Coulter said as of Friday there have been 795 positive case related to the virus and 22 deaths in Oakland County.

“These are not just numbers,” he said, noting they represent parents, grandparents, co-workers and neighbors.

He encouraged residents to follow all of the instructions to help isolate from the virus, especially practicing safe distancing from others. The county has ordered all essential businesses to screen employees for health concerns and encourage safe distancing — at least six feet — by the visiting public.

Coulter stressed besides the “somber” news, there were positive programs surfacing in the county such as a county-sponsored “Restaurant to Shelter” initiative to get food delivered to shelters with the help of businesses like Beans & Cornbread in Southfield and Lafayette Market in Pontiac.

Coulter said Garden Fresh creator Jack Aaronson also started an effort to distribute prepackaged meals this weekend.

Most of all, Coulter reminded county residents to take stock of their physical, emotional and mental health and to “take some time away from the news to pull out the puzzles and board games” and to reach out to family and neighbors by phone.

He encouraged residents to take advantage of the County Helpline at (248) 858-1000 for tips on handling health and non-health issues related to the virus.

“We’re going to get through this together,” he said.

To view Coulter's Facebook video, visit http://facebook.com/OakGov.EO

