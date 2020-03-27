A Royal Oak woman was arrested last week after police said Thursday she hit a parked car while driving impaired and carrying drugs.

Royal Oak Police Department vehicle (Photo: City of Royal Oak)

A witness told officers the 39-year-old allegedly drove off after striking a vehicle parked in the 600 block of North Alexander at about 2:20 p.m. Friday and gave them a description.

Police later spotted the woman in a parking lot near 11 Mile and Campbell, less than a mile away.

"The female, who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics, admitted to striking the parked vehicle," city officials said in a statement. "Additionally, she was found to be in possession of crack cocaine and narcotic paraphernalia."

The woman was arrested on charges of leaving an accident scene and possessing crack cocaine and narcotic paraphernalia as well as operating while impaired, according to the release. She also had a misdemeanor warrant from another jurisdiction.

Other details on the case, including an arraignment date, were not released Thursday.

