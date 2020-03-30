Oakland County officials will update the county's COVID-19 cases and and efforts to combat the virus at a Monday news conference.

Speakers will include County Executive Dave Coulter, heath officer Leigh-Anne Stafford and Thomas Hardesty, Homeland Security manager/emergency operations center director.

During the news conference, the officials plan to release a map showing cases by zip code in Oakland County; the map will be available on the Oakland County COVID-19 website starting Monday afternoon.

As of Monday morning, the county was reporting 1,214 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 29 deaths, an increase of nearly 900 cases in the past week.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2020/03/30/oakland-county-updates-covid-19-cases/5087137002/