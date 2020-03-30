Troy — Police are investigating a real toilet paper caper.

Officials with the department said officers found a suspicious scene while on patrol Monday morning near Athens High School.

Officers located a suspicious scene while on patrol this morning. Toilet paper was found strewn across the roadway near Athens HS. If anyone has information about this incident, we’d love to know. Was there a TP heist somewhere? 🧻 pic.twitter.com/fBYf7qd5Fs — Troy Police Dept. (@TroyMI_Police) March 30, 2020

The incident comes as shoppers have found bare shelves in the paper goods aisles of many stores, as toilet paper has been a hot commodity during the coronavirus shutdown.

