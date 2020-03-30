Hazel Park — A 64-year-old woman was found slain early Saturday afternoon in Hazel Park, police said.

Police received a 911 call to check on the victim's welfare at about 12:05 p.m. Saturday, according to a statement from Hazel Park Police Department.

They found the victim dead. The police statement did not give a location for the homicide, and no police officials were available Monday morning for additional information.

Police arrested a 46-year-old Hazel Park man at the scene.

The Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office did not immediately respond to a request for information

