Southfield — Police have arrested and charged a man in connection with the slaying of his girlfriend at an apartment last weekend, officials said.

Adrian Deshawn Hill, 32, of Westland was arraigned Friday in 46th District Court on several charges in connection with the killing of Markia Leggett, 29, according to authorities. Among them: first-degree murder, felony firearm-second offense and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

A magistrate ordered Hill held without bond and scheduled his next court appearance for April 16.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison for the murder charge.

Officers arrested Hill Thursday without incident, officials said.

Southfield police were called at about 9:45 p.m. March 22 to Leggett's apartment in the 26000 block of West 12 Mile, east of Franklin, on a report of shots fired.

Officers found Leggett's body with gunshot wounds in her apartment.

Witnesses told investigators Hill was seen running from the apartment building. He was spotted getting into a Dodge Ram pickup truck and driving away.

Hill has previous convictions for receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle, breaking and entering, being a felon in possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections.

