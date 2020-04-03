Pilots transport medical face shields from Indiana to Michigan
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Oakland County Executive David Coulter checks out the cockpit of this 1976 Cessna 172, owned by the Walled Lake Flying Club and piloted today by member Curtis Martin, not pictured, before pilots fly four planes from the Oakland County International Airport to Mursix Corp. in Indiana to pick up medical face shields for southeast Michigan health workers, Friday, April 3, 2020.
Oakland County Executive David Coulter checks out the cockpit of this 1976 Cessna 172, owned by the Walled Lake Flying Club and piloted today by member Curtis Martin, not pictured, before pilots fly four planes from the Oakland County International Airport to Mursix Corp. in Indiana to pick up medical face shields for southeast Michigan health workers, Friday, April 3, 2020. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cran Jones, of White Lake, co-owner of Michigan Seaplane flight school, shares a laugh with other pilots as he stands in the shade of this 2006 Cessna 206, Friday, April 3, 2020.
Cran Jones, of White Lake, co-owner of Michigan Seaplane flight school, shares a laugh with other pilots as he stands in the shade of this 2006 Cessna 206, Friday, April 3, 2020. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Oakland County Executive David Coulter, foreground, gives his daily COVID-19 updated on Facebook Live as he and pilots practice social distancing. Standing left to right are: pilots Curtis Martin, Josh Fenwick, of Novi, Cran Jones, of White Lake, co-owner of Michigan Seaplane flight school, Matthew Pillsbury, of Waterford, Nick Hall, of South Lyon and Mike Mato, of Livonia.
Oakland County Executive David Coulter, foreground, gives his daily COVID-19 updated on Facebook Live as he and pilots practice social distancing. Standing left to right are: pilots Curtis Martin, Josh Fenwick, of Novi, Cran Jones, of White Lake, co-owner of Michigan Seaplane flight school, Matthew Pillsbury, of Waterford, Nick Hall, of South Lyon and Mike Mato, of Livonia. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Pilots practice social distancing as Oakland County Executive David Coulter (not pictured) gives his daily COVID-19 update. Left to right pilots: Nick Hall, Mike Mato, Curtis Martin, Josh Fenwick, Cran Jones, co-owner of Michigan Seaplane flight school, and Matthew Pillsbury.
Pilots practice social distancing as Oakland County Executive David Coulter (not pictured) gives his daily COVID-19 update. Left to right pilots: Nick Hall, Mike Mato, Curtis Martin, Josh Fenwick, Cran Jones, co-owner of Michigan Seaplane flight school, and Matthew Pillsbury. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Oakland County Executive David Coulter, center, gives his daily COVID-19 updated on Facebook Live in front of pilots Josh Fenwick, left, and Cran Jones, co-owner of Michigan Seaplane flight school.
Oakland County Executive David Coulter, center, gives his daily COVID-19 updated on Facebook Live in front of pilots Josh Fenwick, left, and Cran Jones, co-owner of Michigan Seaplane flight school. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Pilot Curtis Martin banks right as he takes off on his way to Indiana to pick up medical supplies, Friday, April 3, 2020.
Pilot Curtis Martin banks right as he takes off on his way to Indiana to pick up medical supplies, Friday, April 3, 2020. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Pilots Mike Mato, left, and Nick Hall, right, do a pre-flight check of their plane with Cran Jones, co-owner of Michigan Seaplane flight school.
Pilots Mike Mato, left, and Nick Hall, right, do a pre-flight check of their plane with Cran Jones, co-owner of Michigan Seaplane flight school. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Pilots Mike Mato and Nick Hall take off enroute to Muncie, IN.
Pilots Mike Mato and Nick Hall take off enroute to Muncie, IN. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Pilots Mike Mato and Nick Hall bank right enroute to Muncie, IN.
Pilots Mike Mato and Nick Hall bank right enroute to Muncie, IN. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Pilots Josh Fenwick, left, and Matthew Pillsbury do their pre-flight check.
Pilots Josh Fenwick, left, and Matthew Pillsbury do their pre-flight check. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Pilots Josh Fenwick and Matthew Pillsbury take off.
Pilots Josh Fenwick and Matthew Pillsbury take off. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Volunteer pilots return from a round trip flight to Muncie, Indiana after picking up boxes of medical face shields for Michigan health care workers at Willow Run Airport in Ypsilanti, Michigan on April 3, 2020.
Volunteer pilots return from a round trip flight to Muncie, Indiana after picking up boxes of medical face shields for Michigan health care workers at Willow Run Airport in Ypsilanti, Michigan on April 3, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Volunteer pilots return from Muncie, Indiana after picking up boxes of medical face shields for Michigan health car workers at Willow Run Airport in Ypsilanti, Michigan on April 3, 2020.
Volunteer pilots return from Muncie, Indiana after picking up boxes of medical face shields for Michigan health car workers at Willow Run Airport in Ypsilanti, Michigan on April 3, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ramp crew Mike Gronau helps volunteer pilot Nick Hail unload his aircraft after returning from Muncie, Indiana with boxes of medical face shields for Michigan health care workers at Willow Run Airport in Ypsilanti, Michigan on April 3, 2020.
Ramp crew Mike Gronau helps volunteer pilot Nick Hail unload his aircraft after returning from Muncie, Indiana with boxes of medical face shields for Michigan health care workers at Willow Run Airport in Ypsilanti, Michigan on April 3, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ramp crew and volunteer pilot Mike Mato unload boxes from their aircraft after a round trip to Muncie, Indiana and picking up medical face shields for Michigan health care workers at Willow Run Airport in Ypsilanti, Michigan on April 3, 2020.
Ramp crew and volunteer pilot Mike Mato unload boxes from their aircraft after a round trip to Muncie, Indiana and picking up medical face shields for Michigan health care workers at Willow Run Airport in Ypsilanti, Michigan on April 3, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Volunteer pilot Curt Martin unloads boxes after returning from a round trip flight to Muncie, Indiana to pick up medical face shields for Michigan health care workers at Willow Run Airport in Ypsilanti, Michigan on April 3, 2020.
Volunteer pilot Curt Martin unloads boxes after returning from a round trip flight to Muncie, Indiana to pick up medical face shields for Michigan health care workers at Willow Run Airport in Ypsilanti, Michigan on April 3, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Waterford Township — A volunteer effort involving a seaplane flight school owner, Detroit-area pilots and an Indiana auto parts supplier is resulting in 12,000 face shields being distributed to Michigan hospitals this weekend.

    After hearing about a shortage of personal protection equipment among hospitals and first responders dealing with the COVID-19 virus, Cran Jones reached out to Mursix Corp., a parts-stamping plant in Yorktown, Indiana, and asked if they could switch production from car parts to plastic medical shields.

    “I was thinking what could I do with my company and ties to the auto industry,” said Jones, an auto supply representative who is also owner-operator of the Michigan Seaplane flight school in Waterford Township.

    “We made a prototype on March 23 and sent a photograph to an Oakland County hospital,” he said. “They said, ‘how many and how fast?’”

    Without stopping to compute volume, Jones put his focus on the fastest way to get the shields back to Michigan. He figured by air, he could cut an all-day round-trip by truck to a couple of hours. And while he loves seaplanes, they weren’t appropriate for the trip nor the freight.

    Members of the area aviation community responded, volunteering their time and their aircraft.

    “I had several (two-seater aircraft owners) lined up who cleared out the rear of their aircraft to make room for the boxes,” he said.

    Oakland County Executive David Coulter went out Friday to Oakland International Airport to express his gratitude to local pilots who planned fly the shields to Willow Run Airport in Ypsilanti for ground distribution to area facilities.

    “This is the type of spirit we need now as we try to deal with the virus,” said Coulter. “It’s inspiring. An auto supplier. A seaplane operator and local pilots all donating their time and their planes to help keep medical professionals safe.”

    Jones said he has had to turn down pilots who want to be part of the program.

    “They can only make so many shields a day but we will continue to pick them up and bring them here as long as we can get the materials to make them,” he said.

    Coulter said it's possible that some area business might be a good fit to manufacture the face shields in Oakland County.

    “We just approved a $3 million small business stabilization program, which has $700,000 set aside to repurpose businesses,” he said. “We have received some calls from people who are eager to help and make the shields right here.”

     Jones said the outpouring of support from local “jet jockeys” has been amazing.

    “I’ve got buddies, calling me and saying, ‘Cran, if you need a plane, let us know, we’re lined up and ready to go,’” Jones said.

    Coulter stressed the plastic face shields, to be used by front line medical professionals along with the hard N95 face masks, are different than the soft cloth masks increasingly being worn by the public.

    “The CDC (Center for Disease Control) hasn’t announced it yet, but I believe it is only a matter of time before they suggest that all of us wear masks when we are out in situations interacting with others, such as at a store,” he said. “The soft masks aren’t purposed for protecting you as much as they are for protecting others from you in case you have the virus but appear healthy.

    “We know people can function and feel OK but still be spreading the virus to others,” Coulter said. “So I would encourage everyone to look around for a soft mask to wear, even a bandana, to help stop the spread of the virus. With that and practicing safe distancing, staying at home and good hygiene, such as frequent hand-washing, we can beat this together.”

    mmartindale@detroitnews.com

    (248) 338-0319

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2020/04/03/pilots-auto-supplier-deliver-face-shields-health-workers/2944065001/