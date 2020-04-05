Rochester— The first known, confirmed case of coronavirus within Oakland University's campus was reported on Saturday afternoon.

The Oakland University Police Department said a university staff member contracted the virus and has not been on campus since March 25.

Buy Photo Oakland University president Ora Hirsch Pescovitz, right, talks about the laundry facilities at Hillcrest Hall at Oakland University in Auburn Hills, on March 30, 2020. At left, is Oakland University Police Lt. Nicole Thompson and her daughters, Amelia, 9, left, and Reagan, 6, who put together gift baskets for the health care workers. Four hundred rooms at Hillcrest Hall have been cleaned and prepared for Beaumont Health Care workers to have lodging. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

Any faculty, staff or students who had direct contact with the staffer have been notified.

Oakland University closed its campus and transitioned to all online courses through the rest of the semester, April 25.

