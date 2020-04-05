Oakland University has first confirmed case of coronavirus
Rochester— The first known, confirmed case of coronavirus within Oakland University's campus was reported on Saturday afternoon.
The Oakland University Police Department said a university staff member contracted the virus and has not been on campus since March 25.
Any faculty, staff or students who had direct contact with the staffer have been notified.
Oakland University closed its campus and transitioned to all online courses through the rest of the semester, April 25.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2020/04/05/oakland-university-has-first-confirmed-case-coronavirus/2950258001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments