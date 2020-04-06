Pontiac — A 4-year-old boy is hospitalized and in stable condition after being shot early Monday morning in an incident that is under investigation.

Oakland County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 300 block of Going Street at 1:47 a.m. Monday about a report about gunshots fired into an occupied dwelling and a young boy shot.

Residents inside the home stated that they had heard multiple gunshots, dropped to the floor and saw flying debris inside the residence. The mother of the 4-year-old victim grabbed her son, put him in her vehicle and drove him toward St. Joseph Mercy Oakland Hospital. She was intercepted by deputies then escorted the rest of the way to the hospital.

The child was treated at St. Joseph Hospital before being transported to Royal Oak Hospital for additional care.

The boy was wounded in the shoulder and suffered some internal injuries, according to a preliminary report. The mother stated the child was playing video games in the living room with his father when she heard the gunshots. Deputies canvassed the immediate area for evidence and potential witnesses. Deputies located three spent shell casings lying in the front yard of the home and a spent round inside the home.

Deputies said the house was occupied by six people including the 4 year old, the mother, the father and three other children ages two, five and nine years old.

