The Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi has been selected as the second alternate care facility to expand medical capacity during the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials announced Monday.

“This is more good news for Michiganders in our fight against COVID-19,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement. “Having access to more medical facilities and more space for health care professionals to perform their life saving work means we are more able to slow the spread of COVID-19.

"Fighting this virus is going to take all of us working together as Michiganders, and I want to thank everyone who has stepped up to volunteer at a health care facility or donate blood, money, or medical supplies. We will get through this.”

After conversion, the site will provide 250,000 square feet and bed space to accommodate up to 1,000 patients, Whitmer's office said in a statement.

The Suburban Collection Showplace (Photo: Google)

The state Department of Health and Human Services and Michigan National Guard partnered with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to assess the site and coordinate federal funding for the expansion, according to the release.

“We are uniquely positioned to be able to support this effort and the fight against COVID-19,” said Blair Bowman, owner of the Suburban Collection Showplace. "We feel it is important to serve as a resource to the state and the community in these times of need."

This decision comes days after Whitmer announced the state’s first alternate care facility at TCF Center in downtown Detroit.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers started construction there Tuesday to create a quarantined hospital setting with 1,000 beds. The corps was slated to adapt more than 250,000 square feet on two floors for the additional hospital beds and medical personnel stations.

"In addition to TCF Center and the Suburban Collection Showplace, other locations in Michigan are under consideration for future expansion, based on anticipated need," state officials said.

Earlier Monday, the state reported it has 17,221 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 727 deaths.

Michigan ranks third among all U.S. states, behind only New York and New Jersey, for the number of COVID-19 cases, according to the Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center.

Some medical experts believe the peak for cases may not be until May.

