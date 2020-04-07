Pontiac — A 50-year-old Pontiac man has been arrested for allegedly shooting his wife by accident while trying to stop a fight at their home Sunday, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were called at about 12:15 p.m. Sunday the 100 block of Lake Street near Orchard Lake Road and Bagley Street in Pontiac to respond to a report of a shooting.

As they arrived, they found a 48-year-old woman lying on the ground in front of the home. They examined the woman and found she had a gunshot wound to her abdomen. She told a deputy that her husband had shot her by accident, according to authorities.

The woman's husband told the deputy he had thrown the weapon behind the garage, police said. Deputies put the man inside a patrol vehicle while they investigated.

Firefighters with the Waterford Regional Fire Department arrived, attended to the wounded woman and then took her to a hospital. She is listed in stable condition after undergoing surgery, authorities said.

Meanwhile, deputies interviewed witnesses who told them a group of about six people had come to the victim's house to fight with her daughter. The victim and her husband went outside of their home to break up the fight.

At some point, her husband pulled out a gun with the intention of discharging the weapon into the air to scare away the group, officials said. But as he moved to point the gun into the air, the weapon discharged and struck his wife in the abdomen.

Deputies arrested the man and took witnesses to the sheriff's substation in Pontiac to speak with detectives. They also tried to located the group of six people, but were unsuccessful. The woman's husband is being held at the Oakland County Jail and faces charges of reckless discharge of a firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm, police said.

