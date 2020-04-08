The coronavirus pandemic has prompted organizers to reschedule the Ferndale Pride Festival, officials announced Wednesday.

Buy Photo People sit outside at Rosie's during the Ferndale Pride Festival. (Photo: Anthony Lanzilote, Special to The Detroit News)

Following discussions with the city, the 10th annual event, which was scheduled for May 30, will happen Sept. 26, according to a statement.

"As of now, we plan to continue almost all aspects of the festival with some additional safety measures in place," the notice read. "Additional hand-sanitizing stations have been added to the footprint. 'Hugs! You Matter!' is revising how to show the community love while not hugging. We continue to look for more ways to increase safety while bringing you a quality event."

Vendors unable to make the date can apply for a refund by May 7.

Dates on the volunteer sign-up page have been updated. Fundraising events are on hold, representatives said.

"If September rolls around and we still are under a “stay at home” situation — we hope that is unlikely — we will be in touch about the impact to Ferndale Pride," the statement said.

Many Metro Detroit events have been canceled, rescheduled or postponed as COVID-19 cases increase in Michigan.

Through Wednesday, the state reported 20,346 confirmed cases and 959 related deaths.

State authorities have warned the peak could be several weeks away.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2020/04/08/ferndale-pride-festival-moves-september/2972787001/